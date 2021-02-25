Streaming Concert Series Leave a Light On Gets Encore Run

Over the past year, some of the U.K.’s biggest stage stars have performed intimate online concerts from home for their fans, bringing a piece of theatre to those missing it most. Now, the streaming series Leave a Light On is getting an encore run March 15–April 24, with performances running every day at noon and 3 PM ET.
Seventy performances will be re-streamed, including those featuring 2020 Olivier winners Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Cassidy Janson (& Juliet), Olivier nominee Rachel John (Hamilton), Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Lucie Jones (Waitress), Alice Fearn (Wicked), and John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables).
Leave a Light On, produced by Lambert Jackson Productions and The Theatre Café, was launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent U.K. lockdowns. Initial performances were recorded in spring 2020, with another slate released earlier this year.
Click here for a full schedule and tickets.