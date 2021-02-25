Streaming Concert Series Leave a Light On Gets Encore Run

The lineup includes Layton Williams, Sam Tutty, and Cassidy Janson.

Over the past year, some of the U.K.’s biggest stage stars have performed intimate online concerts from home for their fans, bringing a piece of theatre to those missing it most. Now, the streaming series Leave a Light On is getting an encore run March 15–April 24, with performances running every day at noon and 3 PM ET.

Seventy performances will be re-streamed, including those featuring 2020 Olivier winners Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Cassidy Janson (& Juliet), Olivier nominee Rachel John (Hamilton), Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Lucie Jones (Waitress), Alice Fearn (Wicked), and John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables).

Leave a Light On, produced by Lambert Jackson Productions and The Theatre Café, was launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent U.K. lockdowns. Initial performances were recorded in spring 2020 , with another slate released earlier this year .

