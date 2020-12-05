Streaming Kelli O'Hara Holiday Concert Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

The King and I Tony winner will now give her concert of showtunes and holiday favorites December 12.

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara will offer a live streamed concert from the University of Connecticut's Jorgensen Stage via streaming platform OurConcerts.Live December 12 at 8 PM ET. The King and I and Light in the Piazza star will sing a mix of showtunes, standards, and holiday favorites. The concert was postponed from its original date, December 5, due to a snow storm affecting the east coast.

Presented by the University of Connecticut, An Evening With Kelli O'Hara is produced with COVID-safe protocols in place, including no live audience.

READ: ‘The Art Is Deepening’: Tony Winner Kelli O’Hara on Keeping Her Art Alive During a Pandemic

O'Hara made her Braodway debut in Jekyll & Hyde, later creating the role of Susan in Sweet Smell of Success before earning her first Tony nomination for The Light in the Piazza. She's gone on to appear on Broadway in such shows as The Pajama Game, South Pacific, Nice Work if You Can Get It, and The Bridges of Madison County. She won a Tony Award for her Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's 2015 revival of The King and I, and was mostly recently seen on Broadway sparring with Will Chase as Lilli Vanessi in Roundabout's 2019 revival of Kiss Me, Kate.

Tickets for An Evening With Kelli O'Hara are available at OurConcerts.live.