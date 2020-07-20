Streaming This Week: A Gala of Stars Singing Out, Songs for a New World, and Valerie Cherish

Here's what to catch from theatre organizations and more July 20–24.

Despite a lack of physical stages to take this summer, theatre favorites and more are keeping busy with a slew of streaming performances, benefits, interview series, and more.

Below are just some of the virtual offerings July 20–24. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.





Monday, July 20

1 PM: Tom Kitt Answers Your Questions

The Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, whose credits include co-composing Next to Normal and If/Then and working on Jagged Little Pill and Head Over Heels, is the latest guest on Playbill and The Growing Studio’s The Broadway Q&A Series. Submit your question for the Broadway mainstay here and you may get to ask it live during the stream.

7 PM: Project Sing Out!

The one-night-only benefit streams on Playbill; proceeds will go to the Educational Theatre Foundation and their efforts to increase access to theatre education in under-resourced schools. Expected appearances from Hailey Kilgore (who executive produces), Chita Rivera, Don Cheadle, Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, LaChanze, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ali Stroker, and more.

9:15 PM: The Muny’s Summer Variety Hour Live!

In lieu of an in-person season at the outdoor venue, the St. Louis company presents a virtual collection of archival footage and new performances. The inaugural roster includes clips from such former productions as The Little Mermaid and The Wiz, performances by Ken Page and Ashley Brown, and a game show featuring some Muny favorites.

Tuesday, July 21

4:30 PM: Stream Stealers With Harry Lloyd

The British actor, who stars in the new Peacock series Brave New World, chats with Playbill Editor-in-Chief Mark Peikert about life on and off the screen and stage.

8 PM: The Comeback Reunion

Hello hello hello! Stars in the House will host a reunion of cast members and creatives of the HBO cult comedy The Comeback, including Lisa Kudrow, who starred as Valerie Cherish, the Norma Desmond of the sitcom world. Also joining hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will be director and executive producer Michael Patrick King, executive producer and co-star Dan Bucatinsky, and actors Laura Silverman, Lance Barber, and Damian Young.

Wednesday, July 22

1 PM: Broadway Q&A Series With Kathleen Marshall

The Broadway director-choreographer behind In Transit, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and the 2011 revival of Anything Goes goes live to answer your questions.

4 PM: Why We Do It: Clint Ramos

The Tony-winning costume designer joins New Group Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott in the new streaming series, connecting artists as they reflect on the importance of theatre in a time when the opportunity for live performance is scarce. Watch on Facebook Live.

7:30 PM: Bay Street Theater Gala

Richard Kind hosts the virtual A Starry Night event for the Sag Harbor theatre, which will include performances by André De Shields, Ben Vereen, Betty Buckley, Raúl Esparza, Melissa Errico, Josh Young, and more. Watch at BayStreet.org.

Thursday, July 23

2:30 PM: Songs For a New World

A quartet of U.K. stage favorites—Rachel John (Hamilton), Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of the Opera), Cedric Neal (Motown), and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away)—headline a virtual version of the Jason Robert Brown song cycle, presented by via London’s The Other Palace. Subsequent streams will take place July 24 and 25.

6 PM: Shakespeare in Vegas

Tony winner Karen Ziemba and Tony nominee Patrick Page lead the online benefit reading of Suzanne Bradbeer’s comedy, presented by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley as part of their New Works From Home program in partnership with Vegas Theatre Company. The performance will be available until July 27.

Friday, July 24

7:30 PM: Falstaff

The Metropolitan Opera continues its Nightly Met Streams series with Verdi’s take on the Shakespeare figure. Mirella Freni, Barbara Bonney, Marilyn Horne, Bruno Pola, and Paul Plishka star in the 1992 performance.

9 PM: She Loves Me

PBS’s Great Performances kicks off its “Broadway at Home” series with a rebroadcast of the 2016 Roundabout revival starring Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi, Gavin Creel, and Jane Krakowski. Check local listings.

More Streaming Options

Also on the Met’s roster this week are Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Tannhäuser, Macbeth, and Roméo et Juliette.

Transport Group’s 2019 Off-Broadway production of Broadbend, Arkansas is available to stream through August 16.

Catch the 2018 staging of Amadeus on the National Theatre’s YouTube channel through July 23.

