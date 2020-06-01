Streaming This Week: Alvin Ailey’s Revelations, Tom Hiddleston as Coriolanus, More

Plus, catch performances by Angel Blue and Andrew Scott, conversations with Eboni Booth and Joshua Harmon.

As theatres stay dark, artists and organizations are staying active online with streaming performances, archival broadcasts, live interviews and conversations, and more. Here are some of the offerings available the week of June 1.

Monday, June 1





1 PM ET: “Talking With Black Theatre Artists”

In the wake of Black Lives Matter rallies around the country, The Growing Studio Director of Operations Nicole Johnson leads a conversation with Black leading ladies of Broadway—including Ciara Renée (Frozen), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), and Angela Birchett (The Color Purple)—as part of TGS and Playbill’s The Broadway Q&A Series.

7 PM: LA Opera Goes Live With Angel Blue

Blue, who recently starred in the Metropolitan Opera’s new production of Porgy and Bess, headlines LA Opera’s next #LAatHome event: a Living Room Recital on Facebook Live. The soprano, slated to sing Leonora in the company’s upcoming Il Trovatore, will present a program featuring works by Strauss, Gershwin, Heggie, and more.

8 PM: The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey

92Y will mark the beginning of Pride Month with a limited online release of the 2016 production. Oscar winner James Lecesne’s monologue play, directed by Tony Speciale, features music by Duncan Sheik. It will be available for free throughout the entire month at 92Y.org.

Tuesday, June 2



3 PM: NFT Rapping With the Artists and Play Readings

New Federal Theatre kicks off its June Rapping With the Artists series with a talk featuring Tony nominee S. Epatha Merkerson (Come Back, Little Sheba), performer-director Barbara Montgomery (My Sister, My Sister), and Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Jitney). Later in the month, the theatre organization will feature discussions with such artists as Tony winner André De Shields, Bill Harris, and Denise Burse-Fernandez, as well as readings of Larry Muhammad’s Looking for Leroy and Trevor Rhone’s Two Can Play. To attend (remotely), register by emailing nftvirtualprograms@gmail.com.

8 PM: Blue Ink: A Night With Jillian Walker

Musical Theatre Factory’s next Tune In Tuesdays features an array of original works by the artist and dramaturg, including selections from her acclaimed SKiNFoLK: An American Show, which ended its run prematurely due to the pandemic. Walker will also host pre- and post-performance conversations and talk circles on MTF’s Instagram.

Wednesday, June 3





12 PM: Andrew Scott Working With Words

The stage and screen favorite (Present Laughter, Fleabag) stops by playwright Simon Stephens’ Master Cast series, which gives students a behind-the-scenes look at creating theatre through various perspectives. The episode with Scott will focus on script and text exploration.

5 PM: SigSpace Summer: Lauren Yee and Chhaya Chhoum

Signature Residency 5 playwright Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band) and Mekong NYC Executive Director Chhoum co-host Signature Theatre’s next SigSpace Summit. Viewers can either RSVP to take part in the Zoom or watch via Facebook Live.

Thursday, June 4



2 PM: Coriolanus

National Theatre at Home continues with Donmar Warehouse’s 2013 production of the Shakespeare tragedy. Josie Rourke directs a cast including Tom Hiddleston, Alfred Enoch, Deborah Findlay, and Mark Gatiss. The stream will be available on YouTube for seven days.

7:30 PM: Tosca

Shirley Verrett sings the title role in this 1978 performance, available as part of the Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series. Starring alongside her in the story of art and police corruption are Luciano Pavarotti as Cavaradossi and Cornell MacNeil as Scarpia. Watch at MetOpera.org.

8 PM: Alvin Ailey’s Revelations and More

As Lincoln Center’s Dance Week continues, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater streams its 2015 Lincoln Center at the Movies program, featuring Wayne McGregor’s Chroma, Ronald K. Brown’s Grace, Robert Battle’s Takademe, and Ailey’s famed Revelations. Watch via the Ailey All Access portal.

Friday, June 5



4 PM: Writers Reflect With Eboni Booth and Joshua Harmon

Juilliard classmates Booth (Paris) and Harmon (Significant Other, The Bedwetter) go live via Atlantic Theater Company to interview each other and discuss what it means to write and create under quarantine. Register to watch via Zoom at AtlanticTheaterCompany.com.

8 PM: Carousel

Lincoln Center kicks off its Broadway Fridays series, featuring free streams of past Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts, with the New York Philharmonic’s 2013 production of Carousel, starring Kelli O’Hara, Jessie Mueller, Nathan Gunn, and Stephanie Blythe.

More Streaming Options





Suzan-Lori Parks continues her #WatchMeWork program June 1–3 remotely via Zoom.

program June 1–3 remotely via Zoom. Additional Nightly Met Stream offerings this week include Lulu (June 2), Orfeo ed Euridice (June 3), and The Exterminating Angel (June 5).

(June 2), (June 3), and (June 5). The slate of upcoming guests on the Stars in the House live stream series include Leslie Uggams, Andréa Burns, Andrea Martin, and Nathan Lane.

live stream series include Leslie Uggams, Andréa Burns, Andrea Martin, and Nathan Lane. The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On will stream NBC’s 2014 Peter Pan Live! beginning June 5.

These are just some of the virtual offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

