Streaming This Week: Broadway’s Allegiance, a Chat With Kristen Bell, More

As theatres stay dark, screens brighten up with performances, interviews, and classes.

Looking for something to tune in to this week to tune out what’s going on around you? Here are some of the offerings presented this week from performers, theatre organizations, and more across the country and beyond.

Tuesday, May 26



5 PM ET: Music and Mind Live With Renée Fleming

Get cerebral with an opera star: The Grammy-winning soprano and Tony nominee continues her virtual series exploring the intersection of music, neuroscience, and healthcare. Joining Fleming this week is University of California San Francisco's Julene Johnson and the National Endowment for the Arts' Charles Limb and Sunil Iyengar. Watch on Kennedy-Center.org.

7 PM: The Show Must Go On...Show With Joshua Henry

Fleming's Carousel co-star and fellow Tony nominee is also heading online this evening, appearing on Howie Michael Smith and Andy Truschinski's weekly short variety series. Each episode spotlights a different charity; this week is in support of R.Evolución Latina. Watch on ShowMustGoOnShow.com.

Wednesday, May 27



3 PM: Mad Forest

Theatre for a New Audience presents a modified, Zoom-friendly version of Caryl Churchill's 1990 play, under the direction of experimental theatre and opera artist Ashley Tata. Her vision includes 125 custom Zoom backgrounds (designed by Afsoon Pajoufar) and customized Zoom code from video programmer Andy Carluccio. To view, RSVP at TFANA.org.

4:30 PM: Kristen Bell Talks With Playbill

The Frozen and The Good Place favorite joins Playbill Editor-in-Chief Mark Peikert on the new interview series Stream Stealers. In addition to appearing on Broadway in The Crucible and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Bell's theatre cred includes the Disney+ series Encore!, in which cast members of high school productions reunite to remount musicals they did as students.

8 PM: Victoria Clark and Debra Messing on Stars in the House

An intriguing pair stop by the twice-daily live stream series: Tony winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza) and Emmy winner Debra Messing (Will & Grace, Smash). Both had theatre projects derailed by the public health crisis: Clark was to direct Love Life for Encores! at New York City Center, and Messing was to headline Roundabout Theatre Company's spring production of Birthday Candles; the latter has been pushed to the fall.

Thursday, May 28



2 PM: This House

National Theatre at Home continues on YouTube with a re-broadcast of James Graham's political drama, directed by Jeremy Herrin. The stream of the 2013 performance will be available on YouTube through June 4.

6 PM: Steven Pasquale on Classic Conversations

The stage and screen star is the latest cast member of the delayed Assassins revival to appear on Classic Stage Company's live stream series. He'll join director John Doyle to chat about the Off-Broadway revival (in which Pasquale plays John Wilkes Booth) and perhaps sing. Watch on YouTube.

7 PM: The Hunt on Ailey All Access

Among Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's myriad digital offerings is the acclaimed The Hunt, from Artistic Director Robert Battle. The piece explores the primal roots of athleticism, from gladiatorial fights to modern sports.

Friday, May 29



7:30 PM: Allegiance

New streaming service Broadway on Demand will present the Broadway musical, starring Lea Salonga, Telly Leung, and George Takei—whose experience in a Japanese-American internment camp inspired the show. The stream will also include a pre-show event with the cast and creators.

8 PM: Breaking the Waves

Opera Philadelphia will stream its 2016 world premiere of Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek's work, which has been on tap for several current and upcoming seasons at companies nationwide, including a now-canceled engagement at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Watch on YouTube.

More Streaming Options



Additional Stars in the House guests this week include cast members from Star Trek Voyager, guest host Judy Gold, and Cheyenne Jackson.

The Metropolitan Opera's Nightly Met Stream series continues with Verdi's Ernani, Puccini's Manon Lescaut, Berlioz's Les Troyens, and Bellini's La Sonnambula.

New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck continues her Turn It Out series at 1 PM every day on Broadway on Demand.

These are just some of the virtual offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

