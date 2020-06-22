Streaming This Week: Gear Up for Pride With Brave Smiles, '4 Unlikely Lovers,' The Men From the Boys, and More

Check out some theatrical events live streaming June 22–26.

From interviews to live readings to Pride celebrations, theatre enthusiasts have myriad opportunities for entertainment from home this week. Take a look below at some of Playbill's picks.

These are just a selection of the virtual offerings presented June 22–26. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, June 22



1 PM ET: Bartlett Sher Answers Your Questions

The Tony-winning director stops by Playbill and The Growing Studio’s The Broadway Q&A Series for an hour-long discussion of his work, including Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird, The King and I, and My Fair Lady.

7 PM: Brave Smiles…Another Lesbian Tragedy

The original Five Lesbian Brothers— Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey, and Tony winner Lisa Kron—reunite for a live virtual reading of their 1992 satire, directed by Leigh Silverman. The presentation is part of Playbill’s partnership with Pride Plays.

Tuesday, June 23



3 PM: Virtual Salon with Pride Plays

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater will host a free conversation with BIPOC playwrights featured in this year’s Pride Plays festival. Kit Yan will moderate the talk featuring Omar Hantash, Rodney Hicks, Garrett David Kim, Carmen LoBue, and Azure D. Osborne-Lee. Click here to RSVP.

3 PM: Rapping With the Artists

New Federal Theater’s June programming continues with its next Rapping With the Artists instalment. Writer Bill Harris, whose numerous works to play NFT include Stories About the Old Days and Every Goodbye Ain’t Gone, will meet (virtually) with actors Denise Burse-Fernandez and Guy Davis. Register by emailing nftvirtualprograms@gmail.com.

Wednesday, June 24



1 PM: The Oedipus Project

Frances McDormand, Oscar Isaac, John Turturro, NYC public advocate Jumaane Williams, and more will take part of Theater of War Production’s new digital event, performing scenes from Sophocles’ Oedipus the King, with the added historical context of using the drama to process the trauma of a plague.

3 PM: Henry IV, Part 1

The Shakespeare-focused The Show Must Go Online series continues to present the Bard’s works in chronological order. Up next is his seventh history play: Henry IV, Part 1. Actors will assemble via Zoom for the YouTube Live performance.

Thursday, June 25



3 PM: Soundtrack of Our Lives

Patti LuPone, Harvey Fierstein, Alex Newell, Alan Menken, Anika Noni Rose, Darren Criss, and more stage and screen favorites are among the roster for the MusiCares benefit, celebrating the film and TV music community.

8 PM: Falsettos Sing-Along

Falsettos fans can belt out along Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells, and more with BroadwayHD’s free screening of the William Finn-James Lapine musical.

9 PM: Can’t Cancel Pride

Billy Porter joins a host of music stars (including Katy Perry, Sia, and Ricky Martin) for a digital benefit concert in support of various LGBTQ+ organizations. Stream on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram.

Friday, June 26



2 PM: The Sound of Music Live!

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On continues its slate of past NBC live musical broadcasts with a re-airing of the production that kicked off a wave of similar programming: 2013’s The Sound of Music Live!, starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald, Laura Benanti, and more. The stream will be available for 48 hours.

7 PM: The Men From the Boys

Playbill’s next live stream reading with Pride Plays honors the late Mart Crowley with the sequel to his Tony-winning The Boys in the Band. Zachary Quinto directs a cast that includes Denis O’Hare, Rick Elice, Mario Cantone, Charlie Carver, Kevyn Morrow, and Telly Leung.

More Streaming Options





The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams continues this week with La Traviata, Doctor Atomic, Samson et Dalila, Manon , and L’Elisir d’Amore .

, and . Suzan-Lori Parks wraps up her from-home edition of #WatchMeWork this week, with “classes” taking place via Zoom every day at 5 PM through June 25.

Various events this week and weekend commemorate New York City Pride, including a virtual rally June 26, a music festival amplifying queer women June 27, and Playbill's Pride Spectacular Concert June 28.

