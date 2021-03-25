Students Optimistic About Their Future in the Arts Despite COVID-19, Says New Study

The report from ArtsBridge also shows how overwhelmingly young artists have turned to digital mediums to practice their art.

A new survey released from arts college admission counseling firm ArtsBridge shows that despite a tumultuous year of canceled live performances and hybrid learning models, arts students at both the high school and college level remain optimistic about their future careers in the arts.

Of 739 students, parents, and educators surveyed in February 2021, 69 percent of students reported that they have not considered changing their chosen career path or major in the arts. Forty-six percent of high school parents reported being worried about their child's job prospects, with just over a third of students reporting similarly.

The results are part of ArtsBridge's larger look at students and parents' perception of the value of college in the face of health protocols that have dramatically changed the experience of being a college student. COVID-19 has arguably affected the college arts experience more profoundly than most other areas of study, rendering much of a student's normal activities drastically altered, if not outright impossible.

While the survey showed optimism for the future of arts careers, results also showed 70 percent of students and parents were concerned about the college admissions process due to canceled high school performances, leaving students' resumés more empty than they would have been otherwise.

Students also overwhelmingly reported that they have taken a cue from the industry at large, turning to digital media to hone their craft. Eighty-seven percent said they had created content for social platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, and 77 percent had participated in digital showcases. Thirty-four percent reported participating in readings over video conferencing platforms like Zoom.

The survey's results offer a hopeful note to an industry largely on pause since nationwide shutdowns shuttered most live theatre last year, indicating that the pipeline of new talent should mostly continue unabated.

For more information, visit ArtsBridge.com.