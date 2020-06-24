Submit Your Questions for College Theatre Auditions With University of Michigan and Oakland University

Faculty from the two college theatre programs will join Playbill live June 26.

Faculty from theatre programs at University of Michigan and Oakland University will go live on Playbill June 26 at 1PM ET to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more.

To submit a question, click here.

Notable alumni of the theatre schools include Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gavin Creel, James Earl Jones, Jack O'Brien, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul (from UMich); and Jayne Houdyshell, David Hasselhoff, Curtis Armstrong, and Dale Place (from OU).

The talk is part of Playbill and The Growing Studio's new weekly series College Theatre Auditions. Each Friday at 1PM ET, faculty from the top college theatre programs nationwide will join us for an hour-long live interview on Playbill.com and Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

If you're a high school student looking to get a degree in theatre, this is a chance to demystify the college audition process, find out what to expect from a college theatre experience, and to get to know the top schools and their faculty before making decisions on where to apply.

Interviews will be available to watch on demand after the live streams at Playbill.com/CollegeThatreAuditions.

Schools coming up on College Theatre Auditions include Rider University and Montclair State University (July 10), Ithaca College and Syracuse University (July 17), Marymount Manhattan College and Manhattan School of Music (July 24), Florida State University and AMDA (July 31), University of North Carolina and Virginia Commonwealth University (August 7), and Penn State University and Temple University (August 14).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.