Submit Your Questions for Hairspray and Smash Composer Marc Shaiman Now!

The Tony-winning composer and lyricist will answer questions live on Playbill and The Growing Studio's The Broadway Q&A Series.

Marc Shaiman will go live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, May 25 at 1 PM ET. The Tony-winning composer and lyricist will answer questions about his stage and film careers during the hour-long chat, which will be available to view on demand following the live stream.

To submit a question for Shaiman, click here.

Shaiman made his Broadway debut as a composer-lyricist alongside writing partner Scott Wittman with their Tony-winning score to 2002's Hairspray. The pair went on to write the scores to Catch Me If You Can and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with a new stage adaptation of Some Like It Hot on the horizon. His prolific TV and film career includes work on such titles as Hocus Pocus, Addams Family Values, Sister Act, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, Mary Poppins Returns, and Smash (penning songs for the fictional Bombshell musical). Already having won Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Awards, Shaiman is an Oscar short of achieving EGOT status.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents hour-long live interviews with Broadway pros on Mondays and Wednesdays, with a Friday session featuring faculty members from two major university theatre programs. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available on demand at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Also scheduled to appear on the series are Warren Carlyle (May 27), Scott Ellis (June 1), Marc Bruni (June 3), JoAnn Hunter (June 8), Sam Gold (June 10), Andy Blankenbuehler (June 15), Jack O'Brien (June 17), Bartlett Sher (June 22), Lorin Latarro (June 24), Walter Bobbie (June 29), Jerry Mitchell (July 1), Sergio Trujillo (July 6), Denis Jones (July 8), Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), Kathleen Marshall (July 22), and Stafford Arima (July 27).

