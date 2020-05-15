Submit Your Questions for Tony-Winning Director-Choreographer Susan Stroman Now!

Stroman will discuss her work on The Producers, Crazy For You, and more in a live interview on Playbill and The Growing Studio's The Broadway Q&A Series May 18.

Susan Stroman will be live on Playbill Monday, May 18 at 1 PM ET in the inaugural episode of The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio. The five-time Tony winner will answer questions about her work on The Producers, Crazy For You, The Scottsboro Boys, and more during the hour-long chat, which will be available to view on demand following the live stream.

To submit a question for Stroman, click here.

Stroman's nearly three decades-long career as a director and choreographer on Broadway has seen her be nominated for 14 Tony Awards and win five, for her work on Crazy For You, Contact, The Producers, and Oklahoma!. She made her Broadway debut as a choreographer in 1992 with Crazy For You, going on to choreograph productions of Show Boat, Big, and Steel Pier before becoming a director-choreographer with 2000's Contact, that year's Best Musical Tony Award winner. She then directed and choreographed The Music Man, The Producers, Thou Shalt Not, The Frogs, Young Frankenstein, The Scottsboro Boys, Big Fish, and Bullets Over Broadway.

Among projects Stroman is currently developing is Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens' new musical Marie, Still Dancing, which was produced in 2014 at the Kennedy Center under the title Little Dancer.

The Broadway Q&A Series will present hour-long live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays, with a session with faculty members from two major university theatre programs each Friday. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available on demand.

Also scheduled to appear on the series are Jerry Zaks (May 20), Marc Shaiman (May 25), Warren Carlyle (May 27), Scott Ellis (June 1), Marc Bruni (June 3), JoAnn Hunter (June 8), Sam Gold (June 10), Andy Blankenbuehler (June 15), Jack O'Brien (June 17), Bartlett Sher (June 22), Lorin Latarro (June 24), Walter Bobbie (June 29), Jerry Mitchell (July 1), Sergio Trujillo (July 6), Denis Jones (July 8), Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), Kathleen Marshall (July 22), and Stafford Arima (July 27).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and TGS' Instagram for more information.

