Submit Your Questions for Tony-Winning Director Jerry Zaks Now!

The director of Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire and the upcoming The Music Man will answer your questions live on Playbill and The Growing Studio's The Broadway Q&A Series.

Jerry Zaks will be live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, May 20 at 1 PM ET. The four-time Tony-winning director will answer questions about his work on Mrs. Doubtfire, Hello, Dolly!, the upcoming revival of The Music Man, and more during the hour-long chat, which will be available to view on demand following the live stream.

To submit a question for Zaks, click here.

Zaks' more than three decades–long career as a director on Broadway has seen him be nominated for 8 Tony Awards and win four, for his work helming productions of The House of Blue Leaves, Lend Me a Tenor, Six Degrees of Separation, and Guys and Dolls. His most recent Broadway credits include the hit revival of Hello, Dolly!, A Bronx Tale, and Meteor Shower. Zaks is currently working on Mrs. Doubtfire, which had just begun previews when Broadway paused in response to the current health crisis; and the upcoming revival of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents hour-long live interviews with Broadway pros on Mondays and Wednesdays, with a Friday session featuring faculty members from two major university theatre programs. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available on demand at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Also scheduled to appear on the series are Marc Shaiman (May 25), Warren Carlyle (May 27), Scott Ellis (June 1), Marc Bruni (June 3), JoAnn Hunter (June 8), Sam Gold (June 10), Andy Blankenbuehler (June 15), Jack O'Brien (June 17), Bartlett Sher (June 22), Lorin Latarro (June 24), Walter Bobbie (June 29), Jerry Mitchell (July 1), Sergio Trujillo (July 6), Denis Jones (July 8), Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), Kathleen Marshall (July 22), and Stafford Arima (July 27).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and TGS' Instagram for more information.

