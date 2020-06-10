Submit Your Questions On College Theatre Auditions For Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and Ohio Northern University

Faculty from these prestigious university theatre programs will join us live to answer your questions June 12.

Faculty from theatre programs at University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music and Ohio Northern University will be live on Playbill June 12 at 1PM ET to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more.

To submit a question, click here.

Notable alumni of the top-rated theatre schools include Karen Olivo, Shoshana Bean, Stephen Flaherty, Leslie Kritzer, Aaron Lazar, Kevin McCollum, and Betsy Wolfe (from CCM) and Brady Miller, and Glenn Stanton (from ONU).

The talk is part of Playbill and The Growing Studio's new weekly series College Theatre Auditions. Each Friday at 1PM ET, faculty from the top college theatre programs nationwide will join us for an hour-long live interview on Playbill.com and Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page. If you're a high school student looking to get a degree in theatre, this is a chance to demystify the college audition process, find out what to expect from a college theatre experience, and to get to know the top schools and their faculty before making decisions on where to apply.

Interviews will be available to watch on demand after the live streams on Playbill.com.

Schools coming up on College Theatre Auditions include Baldwin Wallace University and Kent State University (June 19), University of Michigan and Oakland University (June 26), Rider University and Montclair State University (July 10), Ithaca College and Syracuse University (July 17), and Marymount Manhattan College and Manhattan School of Music (July 24).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and TGS' Instagram for more information.