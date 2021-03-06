'Suddenly Seymour': Stars in the House Welcomes Jeremy Jordan, Lee Wilkof, Hunter Foster, and Gideon Glick March 6

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes several actors who have played Seymour in the hit musical Little Shop of Horrors March 6.

Guests include Lee Wilkof, who created the role Off-Broadway opposite Ellen Greene, plus Hunter Foster (2003 Broadway revival), Gideon Glick (2019 Off-Broadway revival), and Jeremy Jordan (who had been scheduled to join the cast of the Off-Broadway revival in March 2020). Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

