Sunday in the Park With George Original Cast and Creators Virtually Reunite August 3

By Dan Meyer
Aug 03, 2021
 
The event celebrates James Lapine’s new book Putting It Together.
Stephen Sondheim, Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin, and James Lapine in rehearsal for Sunday in the Park with George Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Sunday in the Park With George original Broadway cast members Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters join James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim for a Town Hall digital conversation August 3 at 7 PM ET. The event is being held in honor of Lapine’s new book Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday In The Park With George, out now.

Two-time Tony winner Christine Baranski moderates. Baranski appeared in the original Off-Broadway production of Sunday in the Park With George at Playwrights Horizons.

READ: Sunday in the Park With George Movie Nearly Hit the Big Screen With Jake Gyllenhaal and Meryl Streep

Putting It Together depicts the two-year journey of getting the musical to Broadway, which began with a meeting between the theatrical creators Lapine and Sondheim. As they sought inspiration, they stumbled upon Georges Seurat’s 1884 painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.

For tickets to the virtual event, click here.

Look Back at Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters in the Original Broadway Production of Sunday in the Park

15 PHOTOS
Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
A scene from the original Broadway production of Sunday in the Park with George.
Cast Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Dana Ivey and Charles Kimbrough Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin and cast Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bernadette Peters Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
