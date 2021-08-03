Sunday in the Park With George Original Cast and Creators Virtually Reunite August 3

original Broadway cast members Sunday in the Park With George Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters join James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim for a Town Hall digital conversation August 3 at 7 PM ET. The event is being held in honor of Lapine’s new book Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday In The Park With George, out now.
Two-time Tony winner
Christine Baranski moderates. Baranski appeared in the original Off-Broadway production of Sunday in the Park With George at Playwrights Horizons. READ: Sunday in the Park With George Movie Nearly Hit the Big Screen With Jake Gyllenhaal and Meryl Streep Putting It Together the two-year journey of getting the musical to Broadway, which began with a meeting between the theatrical creators Lapine and Sondheim. As they sought inspiration, they stumbled upon Georges Seurat’s 1884 painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. depicts
Look Back at Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters in the Original Broadway Production of
Sunday in the Park
