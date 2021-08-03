Sunday in the Park With George Original Cast and Creators Virtually Reunite August 3

The event celebrates James Lapine’s new book Putting It Together.

Sunday in the Park With George original Broadway cast members Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters join James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim for a Town Hall digital conversation August 3 at 7 PM ET. The event is being held in honor of Lapine’s new book Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday In The Park With George, out now.

Two-time Tony winner Christine Baranski moderates. Baranski appeared in the original Off-Broadway production of Sunday in the Park With George at Playwrights Horizons.

Putting It Together depicts the two-year journey of getting the musical to Broadway, which began with a meeting between the theatrical creators Lapine and Sondheim. As they sought inspiration, they stumbled upon Georges Seurat’s 1884 painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.

For tickets to the virtual event, click here.


