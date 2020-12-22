Sunset Boulevard in Concert, Starring Ria Jones, Streams Beginning December 22

By Andrew Gans
Dec 22, 2020
 
The production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, from Leicester’s Curve, features direction by Nikolai Foster.
Ria Jones in Sunset Boulevard Manuel Harlan

Leicester’s Curve streams Sunset Boulevard in Concert December 22–January 9, 2021. The production had originally been intended for live audiences; however, due to the ongoing pandemic, the decision to stream a filmed version was made for safety reasons.

Ria Jones, who created the role of Norma Desmond in the original Sydmonton workshop of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical and understudied Glenn Close in the London concert revival, heads the cast as the faded silent-screen star, with Danny Mac as Joe Gillis, Molly Lynch as Betty Schaefer, Adam Pearce as Max Von Mayerling, Dougie Carter as Artie Green, and Carl Sanderson as Cecil B. DeMille.

The company also includes Benjamin Chambers, Owen Chaponda, Joanna Goodwin, Kristoffer Hellström, James Meunier, Gemma Naylor, Joanna O’Hare, Jessica Paul, Sam Peggs, and Barney Wilkinson. The actors are backed by a 16-piece orchestra.

Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, who helmed the company's 2017 touring production (also starring Jones), again directs the musical, which is based on the classic Billy Wilder film and features music by Lloyd Webber and a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

The production also has musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, set design by Colin Richmond, video design by Douglas O’Connell, and choreography by Lee Proud.

The streamed version is available for audiences in the U.K. and all territories across the world, with the exception of North America. For ticket information click here.

