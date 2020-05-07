Sunset Boulevard Star Siobhan Dillon Releases New Solo Album

The Broadway and West End alum releases the recording to benefit Breast Cancer Haven.

West End performer Siobhan Dillon, who appeared in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard, has released a solo album, Siobhan Dillon—One Voice. Having survived breast cancer, Dillon will donate the proceeds of the album to the U.K. charity Breast Cancer Haven, which provides counseling and support resources for those fighting the illness.

One Voice, produced by Steve Anderson, features 11 songs, including Broadway favorites like “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress and “Without You” from Rent and covers like “It Must Have Been Love.”

In addition to playing Betty Schaeffer alongside Glenn Close and Michael Xavier in Sunset Boulevard, Dillon has starred in the West End as Sandy in Grease, Vivienne Kensington in Legally Blonde, and Molly in Ghost The Musical.

Download the album on Apple Music, Amazon, or Spotify.

