Sunset Boulevard Star Siobhan Dillon Releases New Solo Album

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cast Recordings & Albums   Sunset Boulevard Star Siobhan Dillon Releases New Solo Album
By Ruthie Fierberg
May 07, 2020
 
The Broadway and West End alum releases the recording to benefit Breast Cancer Haven.
Only_Make_Believe_Gala _Performance_2017_Siobhan Dillon OMB 2017_HR.jpg
Siobhan Dillon Alan Perlman for OMB

West End performer Siobhan Dillon, who appeared in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard, has released a solo album, Siobhan Dillon—One Voice. Having survived breast cancer, Dillon will donate the proceeds of the album to the U.K. charity Breast Cancer Haven, which provides counseling and support resources for those fighting the illness.

One Voice, produced by Steve Anderson, features 11 songs, including Broadway favorites like “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress and “Without You” from Rent and covers like “It Must Have Been Love.”

In addition to playing Betty Schaeffer alongside Glenn Close and Michael Xavier in Sunset Boulevard, Dillon has starred in the West End as Sandy in Grease, Vivienne Kensington in Legally Blonde, and Molly in Ghost The Musical.

Download the album on Apple Music, Amazon, or Spotify.

Snaps for Opening Night: Sunset Boulevard’s Siobhan Dillon Gets Glam

Snaps for Opening Night: Sunset Boulevard’s Siobhan Dillon Gets Glam

Backstage at the Palace Theatre, Sunset Boulevard’s Betty Schaeffer—actor Siobhan Dillon—dolls up for her very first opening night celebration on Broadway.

17 PHOTOS
Siobhan Dillon
Siobhan Dillon – Dressing Room 4 Roberto Araujo
Siobhan Dillon
A gift for Dillon on opening night of Sunset Boulevard on Broadway at the Palace Theatre. Roberto Araujo
Siobhan Dillon
Dillon, who plays Betty Schaeffer, strolls into her dressing room with fresh flowers after the curtain came down on the opening night performance of Sunset Boulevard. Roberto Araujo
Siobhan Dillon
Costumes for the show were designed by Tracy Christensen. Roberto Araujo
Siobhan Dillon
Time to take off the wig. Roberto Araujo
Siobhan Dillon
And time to do the ’do. Roberto Araujo
Siobhan Dillon
Her dressing table is littered with flowers, cards, and gifts for opening! Roberto Araujo
Siobhan Dillon
Robert Medford gives Dillon soft curls. Roberto Araujo
Siobhan Dillon
All smiles after a successful opening night. Roberto Araujo
Siobhan Dillon
Dillon touches up her makeup for a more offstage look. Roberto Araujo
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.