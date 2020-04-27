Sunshine Songs Concert Will Feature Performance Videos From Laura Benanti's #SunshineSongs Initiative

These performances will also be available to senior living communities, aging loved ones isolated in their homes, and children’s hospitals.

In March, Tony winner Laura Benanti created #SunshineSongs, which invited students from across the country to share videos of the performances they were not able to give in school productions this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

The stage and screen star has now partnered with K4Connect and Seniorly to distribute these performance videos to senior living communities, aging loved ones isolated in their homes, and children’s hospitals. On May 2 at 6 PM ET, the Sunshine Songs Concert will present the first intergenerational live viewing experience. The concert event will have a live viewing party on Benanti's YouTube page as well as at SunshineSongs.com.

In a statement Benanti said, “I was talking to my mom [vocal coach Linda Benanti], and she shared how disappointed her students were that their school musicals were canceled due to Covid-19. These shows bring entire towns together in celebration of their talented young people, and I wanted to provide a platform for them to be seen and celebrated! The tremendous outpouring of love on social media for #SushineSongs led me to my friend [community activist] Kate Deiter-Maradei, and together we devised a plan to bring #SunshineConcerts to vulnerable communities (our beloved seniors as well as our young people in children’s hospitals) that might not be active on Social Media.”

Seniorly is providing the technical and creative live-streaming expertise in collaboration with K4Connect’s distribution. The live stream event will be directed by Ashley Rodbro and produced by Stephanie Cowan.



