SuperYou Musical, Presented Drive-In-Style, Streams March 5

Playbill hosts a special virtual red carpet for the new work by Lourds Lane.

SuperYou, the new musical that last year pivoted from its traditional opening to a drive-in concert in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, is now heading online. A filmed version of the drive-in presentation streams on Broadway On Demand March 5.

Prior to the 8 PM stream, Playbill hosts a free, virtual red carpet event, with interviews with the cast and creative team. A digital after-party will also take place at 9 PM. Come back here to watch the pre-show on YouTube beginning at 7:30 PM.

The musical, penned by Lourds Lane, tells the story of a woman and her superheroine creations that suddenly come to life, reminding her of the power of her own voice. The Joann M. Hunter-helmed production was slated to open at the Daryl Roth Theatre Off-Broadway in May of last year. One month later, as the coronavirus pandemic kept theatres shuttered, the drive-in version played Amenia, New York, for two nights, with the cast performing on the backs of five pick-up trucks.

SuperYou features performers Kennedy Caughell, LaVon Fisher Wilson, Molly Tynes, Brie Cassil, and Lane herself. The creative team also includes set designer Anna Louizos, sound designer Brian Ronan, music supervisor Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, and casting director Wojcik-Seay. Melissa M. Jones of All Awesome LLC produces.

Visit BroadwayOnDemand.com for tickets.