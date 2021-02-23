SuperYou Musical, Presented Drive-In-Style, to Stream

Playbill will host a special virtual red carpet for the Lourds Lane fantasy.

SuperYou, the new musical that last year pivoted from its traditional opening to a drive-in concert in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, is now heading online. A filmed version of the drive-in presentation will stream on Broadway On Demand March 5.

The musical, penned by Lourds Lane, tells the story of a woman and her superheroine creations that suddenly come to life, reminding her of the power of her own voice. The Joann M. Hunter-helmed production was slated to open at the Daryl Roth Theatre Off-Broadway in May of last year. One month later, as the coronavirus pandemic kept theatres shuttered, the drive-in version played Amenia, New York, for two nights, with the cast performing on the backs of five pick-up trucks.

Prior to the 8 PM stream, Playbill will host a virtual red carpet event, with interviews with the cast and creative team. A digital afterparty will also take place at 9 PM.

SuperYou features performers Kennedy Caughell, LaVon Fisher Wilson, Molly Tynes, Brie Cassil, and Lane herself. The creative team also includes set designer Anna Louizos, sound designer Brian Ronan, music supervisor Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, and casting director Wojcik-Seay. Melissa M. Jones of All Awesome LLC produces.

For tickets (priced $12.95) and more information, visit BroadwayOnDemand.com.