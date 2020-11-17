Susan Blackwell, Freestyle Love Supreme and Upright Citizens Brigade Alum, More to Lead Digital Theatre Workshops for Broadway Teaching Group

The half-day workshops cover editing virtual productions, remote theatre lesson plans, and directing student theatre online.

Following the success of their fall digital workshops, Broadway Teaching Group has announced another slate of half-day digital theatre workshops aimed at theatre educators facing classroom interruptions. Scheduled for January 9, 10, and 17, the workshops will cover editing virtual productions, remote theatre lessons plans, and directing student theatre online. All workshops will be held from 2-6 PM ET.

Broadway content creator and marketer Jensen Chambers and Eastman School of Music Sound Editor Miriam Daly will lead "Editing Virtual Productions: Sound & Video Specifics" January 9. Along with ample question-and-answer time, the workshop will walk participants through the sound and video editing process using both Mac and Windows software.

[title of show] and Now. Hear. This. star Susan Blackwell, Freestyle Love Supreme's Andrew Bancroft, Alvin Ailey's Daniel Carlton, and Upright Citizens Brigade's Michael Hartney will lead "Remote Theatre Lesson Plans From Broadway" January 10. Each of the four instructors will share exercises, games, and inspiration for educators that can be used in both online and hybrid classrooms.

Director and educator Peter Flynn will teach "Case Study: Making a Virtual Musical" January 17, taking attendees from pre-production to rehearsals, editing, and streaming on his recent virtual student musical production of Stephen Schwartz and Lin-Manuel Miranda's revision of Working.

READ: How to Teach Theatre Online

Educators who register for all three workshops will also be invited to a free hour-long forum January 18 at 2 PM ET, where teachers will share success stories, clips from virtual productions, and share practical advice.

Registration is available at BroadwayTeachingGroup.com.