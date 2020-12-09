Susan Stroman Will Revisit Center Stage for 20th Anniversary Master Class

Learn the moves from the cult favorite and hear from cast members Sascha Radetsky, Priscilla Lopez, and Debra Monk.

Tony winner Susan Stroman will revisit the 2000 cult favorite Center Stage (which she choreographed) in a 20th anniversary cast reunion and master class from Broadway Dance Center and Open Jar Studios. The special event will stream December 10 at 1 PM ET.

Stroman will first lead a talk with cast members Sascha Radetsky, Priscilla Lopez, and Debra Monk. Afterward, she and associate James Gray will teach choreography from the movie for those virtually attending. On hand to demonstrate the moves will be Moulin Rouge! Tony nominee Robyn Hurder, Afra Hnies, Clyde Alves, Ahmad Simmons, and Joshua Buscher.

The film, a staple for theatre and classical dance fans, follows the ups and downs of a group of ballet hopefuls at New York City's fictional American Ballet Academy. The cast also includes Donna Murphy, Peter Gallagher, Zoe Saldana, Amanda Schull, and Ethan Stiefel.

Registration is open at BroadwayDanceCenter.com.