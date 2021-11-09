Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman are Slap-Happy in New Candid Video

The stars of The Music Man take to Instagram to show off their charming offstage chemistry.

While onstage Harold Hill and Marian Paroo may be shy about sharing their feelings for each other, behind the scenes Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are anything but coy regarding their friendship. Now in week three of rehearsals for the much-anticipated and starry revival of Meredith Wilson's The Music Man, Foster and Jackman are slap-happy in the new, candid video Foster shared on her Instagram profile.

"You're amazing, you're incredible," Jackman tells his co-star.

"Aw, thanks," she replies. "You'll get there."

The two giddy performers don't have much of an agenda in the minute-long video, but they do seem to be having a great time with each other. Even as a social distancing sign serves as the background for the video, the stars share a tight camera frame and laugh as they try and get through a few sentences together.

Performances for the Jerry Zaks-helmed production begin December 20 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Foster, a two-time Tony Award winner, stars as Marian the librarian, returning to Broadway for the first time since starring in the titular role in Violet in 2014. For Jackman—an Oscar nominee and also a two-time Tony Award winner—it has also been a few years. After his award-winning Broadway debut in The Boy from Oz, he was last seen on the Great White Way in The River in 2015.