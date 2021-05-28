Sutton Foster Has Written a Memoir About Crafting and Healing

Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life will arrive on bookshelves this fall.

Somewhere in the middle of filming the final season of Younger and a concert at City Center—and starting rehearsals for The Music Man—Sutton Foster found time to do what the rest of us said we were going to do in the middle of a months-long quarantine: write a book. The two-time Tony winner will release her memoir Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life October 12.

The star has actually been crafting since her early performing days, finding solace in the calming rhythm of a needle and thread. Since then, Foster has expanded her hobby to include cross stitching, crocheting collages, drawing, and more.

Grand Central Publishing says the book will offer funny and intimate stories and reflections about how crafting has kept Foster sane while navigating the highs and lows of family, love, and show business—and how it can help readers, too. Accompanying the stories, Sutton has included crochet patterns, recipes, and more.

The book is now available to pre-order; click here for more information.

The Broadway revival of The Music Man, with Foster as Paroo opposite Hugh Jackman's Harold Hill, is due to begin previews at the Winter Garden Theatre December 22.





