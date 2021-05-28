Sutton Foster Has Written a Memoir About Crafting and Healing

By Dan Meyer
May 28, 2021
 
Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life will arrive on bookshelves this fall.
Roundabout Theatre Company_Gala_2020_HR
Sutton Foster Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch

Somewhere in the middle of filming the final season of Younger and a concert at City Center—and starting rehearsals for The Music Man—Sutton Foster found time to do what the rest of us said we were going to do in the middle of a months-long quarantine: write a book. The two-time Tony winner will release her memoir Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life October 12.

The star has actually been crafting since her early performing days, finding solace in the calming rhythm of a needle and thread. Since then, Foster has expanded her hobby to include cross stitching, crocheting collages, drawing, and more.

Grand Central Publishing says the book will offer funny and intimate stories and reflections about how crafting has kept Foster sane while navigating the highs and lows of family, love, and show business—and how it can help readers, too. Accompanying the stories, Sutton has included crochet patterns, recipes, and more.

The book is now available to pre-order; click here for more information.

The Broadway revival of The Music Man, with Foster as Paroo opposite Hugh Jackman's Harold Hill, is due to begin previews at the Winter Garden Theatre December 22.

Hooked_How_Crafting_Saved_My_Life_Sutton_Foster_Book_Cover_Enhancement.jpeg
Grand Central Publishing


From Éponine to Charity: Celebrating Sutton Foster on the Stage

38 PHOTOS
A young Sutton Foster starred as Annie with the Augusta Players
Sutton Foster starred as Annie with the Augusta Players
Sutton Foster in <i>Les Miserables</i>
Sutton Foster in Les Miserables
Sutton Foster in <i>Les Miserables</i>
Sutton Foster in Les Miserables
Sutton Foster in the company of <i>Grease</i>
Sutton Foster in the company of Grease
Sutton Foster (standing, left) played Star-To-Be and performed in the ensemble of the 1997 revival of <i>Annie</i>
Sutton Foster and cast of Annie Carol Rosegg
Sutton Foster in <i>Thoroughly Modern Millie</i>
Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie Joan Marcus
Sutton Foster in <i> Thoroughly Modern Millie</i>
Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie Joan Marcus
Megan McGinnis, Amy McAlexander, Jenny Powers, Maureen McGovern and Sutton Foster in <i>Little Women</i>
Megan McGinnis, Amy McAlexander, Jenny Powers, Maureen McGovern, and Sutton Foster in Little Women Joan Marcus
Maureen McGovern and Sutton Foster in <i>Little Women</i>
Maureen McGovern and Sutton Foster in Little Women Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>Little Women</i>
Cast of Little Women Joan Marcus
