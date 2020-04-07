Sutton Foster, Laura Osnes, and More Opened in Anything Goes on Broadway in 2011

Kathleen Marshall directed and choreographed the Tony Award–winning revival at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The Kathleen Marshall-helmed revival of Anything Goes opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre April 7, 2011. The production played 32 preview and 521 performances before closing July 8, 2012. The musical earned nine Tony Award nomination, winning three, including Best Revival of a Musical. With music and lyrics by Cole Porter and book by Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse, Anything Goes tells the story of an evangelist-turned-nightclub singer, a lovelorn stockbroker wooing a lovely debutante, the debutante's British lord fiancé, and a gangster disguised as a minister who all turn up on a luxury cruise liner to sing, dance and romance. Look Back at Sutton Foster, Laura Osnes, and More in Anything Goes on Broadway Look Back at Sutton Foster, Laura Osnes, and More in Anything Goes on Broadway 9 PHOTOS The production starred Sutton Foster as Reno Sweeney, Joel Grey as Moonface Martin, John McMartin as Elisha Whitney, Jessica Walter as Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt, Colin Donnell as Billy Crocker, Adam Godley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Laura Osnes as Hope Harcourt. Rounding out the cast were Jessica Stone, Walter Charles, Robert Creighton, Andrew Cao, Raymond J. Lee, Clyde Alves, Ward Billeisen, Joyce Chittick, Nikki Renée Daniels, Kim Fauré, Josh Franklin, Daniel J. Edwards, Tari Kelly, Shina Ann Morris, Linda Mugleston, Kevin Munhall, Adam Perry, William Ryall, Jennifer Savelli, Anthony Wayne, and Kristen Beth Williams. With both direction and choreography by Marshall, Anything Goes featured scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Martin Pakledinaz, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, and sound design by Brian Ronan.