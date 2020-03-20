Sutton Foster, Norm Lewis, Jeremy Jordan, More Featured on New Georgia Stitt Recording

A Quiet Revolution will soon be available digitally and on CD.

A Quiet Revolution, the newest recording from composer-lyricist-music director Georgia Stitt, will be available digitally April 10 and via physical release May 1 from Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals.

The album, which includes 13 tracks written over the last decade, features a host of Broadway favorites, including Sutton Foster, Norm Lewis, Jeremy Jordan, Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Heidi Blickenstaff, Andréa Burns, Brandon Victor Dixon, Joshua Henry, Amber Iman, Caitlin Kinnunen, Emily Skinner, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe, and E.J. Zimmerman.

A Quiet Revolution, Stitt's fourth album of original music, is produced by Jeffrey Lesser and Stitt; Stitt also music directed and provided orchestrations.

“The world is changing so dramatically every day and I—like many artists—have been wrestling with the question of tonal sensitivity: is it appropriate to be releasing an album when the world is in panic and disarray? And yet, the thing I keep coming back to is the idea that we need music, now more than ever,” Stitt said. “A Quiet Revolution is a call to the part inside each of us that is desperately clinging to humanity and is willing to fight to protect it, and that somehow feels more important in these uncertain times than it ever has before. Each of us has the power to make change. Now more than ever, what revolution is waiting inside of you?”

The complete track listing follows:

Maybe It’s Me – Jessica Vosk

Mister Blue – Joshua Henry

Casual – Betsy Wolfe

The Great American Black and White – Brandon Victor Dixon

Before I Lose My Mind – Amber Iman, Heidi Blickenstaff, Caitlin Kinnunen

The Water is Wide – Kate Baldwin

Come Over – Norm Lewis and Jessica Vosk

Palimpsest – Andréa Burns

Always Something More – Emily Skinner

Prepared – Jeremy Jordan

The Baby Song – Laura Benanti

Onward Beyond – E.J. Zimmerman

Stop – Sutton Foster

Stitt's original musicals include Snow Child (Arena Stage), Samantha Spade, Ace Detective (TADA Youth Theater), Big Red Sun (2010 NAMT Festival Winner), The Water, and Mosaic. She is currently writing The Big Boom with Hunter Foster, Blind Spot with Chisa Hutchinson, and an untitled oratorio for Tituss Burgess.

