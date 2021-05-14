Sutton Foster Replaces Megan Mullally in London Revival of Anything Goes

Kathleen Marshall directs and choreographs the production, which begins in July at the Barbican.

Sutton Foster, who won her second Tony Award for her work as Reno Sweeney in the 2011 Broadway revival of Anything Goes, will again step into the role created by the late Ethel Merman this summer at London’s Barbican Theatre. The Broadway favorite replaces Megan Mullally, who has withdrawn from the show due to an injury.

Performances begin at the London venue July 23 with an official opening August 4. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall—who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival of the Cole Porter musical—the limited run will continue through October 17.

Foster, who will be making her West End debut, will star alongside the previously announced Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay (Me and My Girl) as Moonface Martin, Evening Standard Theatre Award winner Felicity Kendal (The Good Life) as Evangeline Harcourt, and Gary Wilmot (Chicago, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Elisha Whitney.

Foster said, "I have been looking forward to performing on the West End for a long time, and I am thrilled to be making my debut by revisiting the iconic role of Reno Sweeney. I am so excited to get back on stage and feel grateful to be a part of welcoming London audiences back to the theatres this summer. I am looking forward to working again with Kathleen Marshall, Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal, Gary Wilmot, and the whole London company on this new production of this beloved musical.”

Foster is also scheduled to star opposite Hugh Jackman in the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man.

The forthcoming Barbican production will also have set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jon Morrell, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and music supervision by Stephen Ridley.

The aforementioned Broadway revival of Anything Goes, from Roundabout Theatre Company, ended its run July 8, 2012, after more than 500 performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Marshall earned the Best Choreography Tony for her work on the production, which won the 2011 Best Musical Revival Tony.

The 1934 musical has songs by Porter and a libretto by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, who drew on the original depression-era script (by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse) for this version of the show, which debuted at the Vivian Beaumont in 1987 starring Tony winner Patti LuPone. That production won the Tony for Best Revival as well.

Set aboard a transatlantic ocean liner, the show features "You're the Top," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," "It's De-Lovely," "I Get a Kick Out of You," and the toe-tapping title song, among others.

