Suzan-Lori Parks Live Streams Her Work Sessions From Home Beginning March 30

Traditionally hosted in The Public's lobby, the performance piece (and work session) will be streamed via HowlRound.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks brings her Watch Me Work—a hybrid performance piece, meditation on the artistic process, and a work session—online beginning March 30. Traditionally hosted in the mezzanine of The Public Theater lobby (but not currently possible in light of the pandemic), this new virtual version will be live streamed via Zoom on HowlRound.tv.

Parks will be online with HowlRound every day this week, March 30–April 3, from 5 to 6 PM ET. Students can view the schedule and log onto HowlRound here.

During the first 20 minutes, Parks and her virtual students will work on their own writing. During the final 40 minutes, she will answer questions from students about being a writer and the writing process.

Parks has penned several plays, including White Noise, which was seen at The Public last year, as well as Father Comes Home From The Wars, Parts 1, 2, & 3, Topdog/Underdog, In The Blood, Fucking A, and The Death of The Last Black Man In The Whole Entire World aka The Negro Book Of The Dead.

She is the author of the novel Getting Mother’s Body and the writer of the screenplays for Girl 6; Their Eyes Were Watching God; Anemone Me; The United States vs. Billie Holiday; and an adaptation of Richard Wright’s Native Son.