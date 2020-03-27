Swansong Rent Tour to Launch This Winter Following Current Postponement

The 25th anniversary staging is billed as “The Farewell Tour.”

Rent will embark on a new tour this winter, marking the 25th anniversary of the Jonathan Larson musical. The traveling production is billed as the “Farewell Tour,” supposedly being the final time the original Michael Greif staging will travel North America.

The current non-Equity tour has canceled all remaining engagements through May 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus crisis; ticketholders should contact their point of purchase.

Casting and an itinerary for the new tour will be announced later.

Greif’s staging, marked by its two-tiered set and a hodgepodge sculpture of found items, earned the director his first Tony nomination in 1996. The production has been the primary one to play New York and to tour, though the director did stage a new presentation at Off-Broadway’s New World Stages in 2011.

