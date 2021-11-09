Take a 1st Look at Jacob Ming-Trent, Jennifer Sánchez, and More in The Alchemist Off-Broadway

Production Photos   Take a 1st Look at Jacob Ming-Trent, Jennifer Sánchez, and More in The Alchemist Off-Broadway
By Andrew Gans
Nov 09, 2021
Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of the Ben Jonson comedy will officially open at New World Stages November 21.
The Alchemist_Red Bull Theater_Production Photos_2021_Reg Rogers, Jacob Ming-Trent, Louis Mustillo_HR.jpg
Reg Rogers, Jacob Ming-Trent, and Louis Mustillo in The Alchemist Carol Rosegg

Following previews that began November 7, Red Bull Theater's world premiere of the Alchemist is set to officially open at New World Stages November 21. The staging of Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of the Ben Jonson comedy, directed by Jesse Berger, marks the theatre company's first in-person production of the 2021–2022 season.

Set in 1606 London, the comedy concerns a wealthy gentleman, who flees to the country. His trusted servant opens his house to a pair of con artists and sets up a den of criminal capitalism.

A 1st Look at Red Bull Theater’s The Alchemist Off-Broadway

12 PHOTOS
The Alchemist_Red Bull Theater_Production Photos_2021_Manoel Felciano, Reg Rogers_HR.jpg
Manoel Felciano and Reg Rogers in The Alchemist Carol Rosegg
The Alchemist_Red Bull Theater_Production Photos_2021_Reg Rogers, Jennifer Sánchez, Manoel Felciano_HR.jpg
Reg Rogers, Jennifer Sánchez, and Manoel Felciano in The Alchemist Carol Rosegg
The Alchemist_Red Bull Theater_Production Photos_2021_Manoel Felciano, Reg Rogers, Jennifer Sánchez_HR.jpg
Manoel Felciano, Reg Rogers, and Jennifer Sánchez in The Alchemist Carol Rosegg
The Alchemist_Red Bull Theater_Production Photos_2021_Carson Elrod, Manoel Felciano, Reg Rogers_HR.jpg
Carson Elrod, Manoel Felciano, and Reg Rogers in The Alchemist Carol Rosegg
The Alchemist_Red Bull Theater_Production Photos_2021_Jacob Ming-Trent, Manoel Felciano_HR.jpg
Jacob Ming-Trent and Manoel Felciano in The Alchemist Carol Rosegg
The Alchemist_Red Bull Theater_Production Photos_2021_Reg Rogers, Jacob Ming-Trent, Louis Mustillo_HR.jpg
Reg Rogers, Jacob Ming-Trent, and Louis Mustillo in The Alchemist Carol Rosegg
The Alchemist_Red Bull Theater_Production Photos_2021_Reg Rogers, Jennifer Sánchez, Manoel Felciano, Carson Elrod_HR.jpg
Reg Rogers, Jennifer Sánchez, Manoel Felciano, and Carson Elrod in The Alchemist Carol Rosegg
The Alchemist_Red Bull Theater_Production Photos_2021_Reg Rogers, Nathan Christopher_HR.jpg
Reg Rogers and Nathan Christopher in The Alchemist Carol Rosegg
The Alchemist_Red Bull Theater_Production Photos_2021_Manoel Felciano, Allen, Nathan Christopher_HR.jpg
Manoel Felciano, Allen Tedder, and Nathan Christopher in The Alchemist Carol Rosegg
The Alchemist_Red Bull Theater_Production Photos_2021_Teresa Avia Lim, Nathan Christopher_HR.jpg
Teresa Avia Lim and Nathan Christopher in The Alchemist Carol Rosegg
The Alchemist stars Jacob Ming-Trent (Merry Wives), Tony nominee Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd), Jennifer Sánchez (Pretty Woman), Nathan Christopher, Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Carson Elrod (Peter and The Starcatcher), Teresa Avia Lim (Junk), Louis Mustillo (Bartenders), Reg Rogers (Tootsie), and Allen Tedder (To Kill a Mockingbird).

The production features scenic design by Alexis Distler, costumes by Tilly Grimes, lighting by Cha See, sound by Greg Pliska, dialect and voice coaching by Deborah Hecht, and action movement by Rick Sordelet. Scholar Tanya Pollard serves as dramaturg.

Performances continue through December 19.

Playwright Hatcher and director Berger previously collaborated on the hit comedy The Government Inspector.

