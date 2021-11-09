Take a 1st Look at Jacob Ming-Trent, Jennifer Sánchez, and More in The Alchemist Off-Broadway

Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of the Ben Jonson comedy will officially open at New World Stages November 21.

Following previews that began November 7, Red Bull Theater's world premiere of the Alchemist is set to officially open at New World Stages November 21. The staging of Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of the Ben Jonson comedy, directed by Jesse Berger, marks the theatre company's first in-person production of the 2021–2022 season. Set in 1606 London, the comedy concerns a wealthy gentleman, who flees to the country. His trusted servant opens his house to a pair of con artists and sets up a den of criminal capitalism.

A 1st Look at Red Bull Theater’s The Alchemist Off-Broadway A 1st Look at Red Bull Theater’s The Alchemist Off-Broadway 12 PHOTOS The Alchemist stars Jacob Ming-Trent (Merry Wives), Tony nominee Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd), Jennifer Sánchez (Pretty Woman), Nathan Christopher, Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Carson Elrod (Peter and The Starcatcher), Teresa Avia Lim (Junk), Louis Mustillo (Bartenders), Reg Rogers (Tootsie), and Allen Tedder (To Kill a Mockingbird). The production features scenic design by Alexis Distler, costumes by Tilly Grimes, lighting by Cha See, sound by Greg Pliska, dialect and voice coaching by Deborah Hecht, and action movement by Rick Sordelet. Scholar Tanya Pollard serves as dramaturg. Performances continue through December 19. Playwright Hatcher and director Berger previously collaborated on the hit comedy The Government Inspector.