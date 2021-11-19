Take a 1st Look at Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s on Broadway

The Second Stage production, starring Uzo Aduba, is set to officially open at the Helen Hayes Theater November 23.

Clyde’s, the new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, is set to officially open on Broadway November 23 after beginning preview performances at Second Stage’s Helen Hayes Theater November 3.

Starring Uzo Aduba in the title role, Clyde’s also features Ron Cephas Jones, Edmund Donovan, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young. The play is set at a truck stop diner, where a number of people are trying to restart their lives and stay out of trouble after spending time in prison.



Kate Whoriskey directs, with a creative team featuring scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Jennifer Moeller, lighting designer Christopher Akerlind, sound designer Justin Ellington, and composer Justin Hicks. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

In tandem with the show, the production announced a series of social justice initiatives aimed at people affected by the U.S. criminal justice system. Among them are a paid apprenticeship at Second Stage for impacted youth; an art exhibit at the Hayes Theater featuring works by people impacted by the justice system; and a job fair aimed at connecting justice system-impacted individuals with job opportunities and training.