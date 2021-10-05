Take a 1st Look at Photos of the National Tour of Hadestown

The traveling production of the Tony-winning musical launches October 5 in Greenville, South Carolina.

The national tour of Hadestown kicks off at Greenville, South Carolina’s Peace Center October 5. An official opening engagement will follow, beginning October 13 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me) and Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill) star as Orpheus and Eurydice, respectively. They’re joined by Tony winner Levi Kreis (Million Dollar Quartet) as Hermes, Kimberly Marable (Broadway’s Hadestown) as Persephone, and Olivier nominee Kevyn Morrow (Moulin Rouge!) as Hades.

Flip through new production photos of the tour cast in action below.

Take a First Look at Photos of the National Tour of Hadestown Take a First Look at Photos of the National Tour of Hadestown 25 PHOTOS

Rounding out the traveling company are Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio, and Shea Renne as the Fates, plus Lindsey Hailes, Chibueze Ihuoma, Will Mann, Sydney Parra, Jamari Johnson Williams, Kimberly Immanuel, Alex Lugo, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Nathan Salstone.

Anaïs Mitchell’s folk- and jazz-infused musical, inspired by two intertwining myths of gods and mortals, began as a theatrical concert performed by Mitchell. The show debuted at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016 before playing Canada, London, and, in spring 2019, Broadway. The Broadway bow resumed performances September 2 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

The production also features choreography by David Neumann, orchestrations by Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, set design by Rachel Hauck, costumes by Michael Krass, lighting by Bradley King, and sound design by Jessica Paz. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

“Hadestown is about rebirth and the deep need to tell old stories anew in fellowship together; I think when audiences reunite with our company (onstage and off), it’s going to be wildly powerful,” Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin said earlier, adding that the show “is also about a community coming together and calling for change. As we’ve seen demands for necessary change from across the country—in the fight for racial justice and economic justice and environmental justice—I think the show’s central theme of imagining how the world could be will ring out particularly loudly.”