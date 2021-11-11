Take a 1st Look at the National Tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

The tour of the Tony-winning revival officially opened in Minneapolis November 9.

The Tony-winning revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! officially opened in Minneapolis, November 9 after beginning performances in Elmira, New York, November 6.

Based on Green Grow the Lilacs, Oklahoma! tells the story of what happens when a confident cowboy competes with a surly, mysterious farmhand for the honor of a lovely young farm woman.



The tour stars Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton) as Laurey, Sean Grandillo (Spring Awakening) as Curly, Sis (founder of The Next Generation Project and Our Offering, organizer of the recent Trans March on Broadway) as Ado Annie—the role for which Ali Stroker earned a Tony Award, Christopher Bannow (The Hairy Ape at Park Avenue Armory) as Jud Fry, Tony nominee Barbara Walsh (Falsettos) as Aunt Eller, Hennessy Winkler (DNA at La Jolla Playhouse) as Will Parker, Benj Mirman (Oklahoma! at the Bard SummerScape) as Ali Hakim, Hannah Solow (The New One) as Gertie Cummings, Mitch Tebo (Plaza Suite) as Andrew Carnes, Ugo Chukwu (What to Send Up when It Goes Down) as Cord Elam, Patrick Clanton (School of Rock) as Mike, and Chita Rivera Award winner Gabrielle Hamilton as the Dream Ballet lead dancer. Rounding out the company are Hunter Hoffman, Scott Redmond, Gillian Hassert, Cameron Anika Hill, Gwynne Wood, and Jordan Wynn.

Hutchings, Bannow, Tebo, and Hamilton join the tour after appearing in the revival on Broadway.

Director Daniel Fish’s staging, a stark re-imagining of the Golden Age staple through a contemporary lens, features choreography by Josh Heginbotham, a set by Laura Jellinek, costumes by Terese Wadden, lighting by Scott Zielinski, sound design by Drew Levy, projections by Joshua Thorson, and new orchestrations are by Daniel Kluger. Casting is by Taylor Williams and Borna Barzin. This production will mark the musical’s first Equity tour since 1981.

Following its Bard SummerScape debut in 2015 and a 2018 engagement at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, the revival opened at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre in April 2019.