Take a First Look at A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet Off-Broadway

Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser’s musical, in which they star alongside Bryonha Marie Parham, is set to open September 27.

After beginning previews September 17, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet is set to open Off-Broadway at the DR2 Theatre September 27.

The musical by Alex Wyse (Spring Awakening) and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) follows two writers, appropriately played by Wyse and Fankhauser, plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet. She wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes—and her new perfume. Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) plays Regina.



Take a First Look at A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet Off-Broadway Take a First Look at A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet Off-Broadway 9 PHOTOS

Directed by Marshall Pailet, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet also features choreography by Stephanie Klemons, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costumes by Sarita Fellows, lighting by Aja M. Jackson, and sound design by Twi McCallum. Alex Goldie Golden is the music director, and Hannah Woodward is production stage manager.

The musical is produced by Cody Lassen, who is joined by Kate Cannova, Fever, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky, Chaz Naor, Jamie deRoy/Luigi Caiola, Samantha Squeri, David Lipowicz, Brad Blume, Jo-Ann Dean, Wayne H. Holland, III, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, Robert Laurita, Benny Lumpkins Jr., Philip Makara, and Raindrop Valley.