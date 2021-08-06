Take a First Look at Carousel at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, starring Carly Bawden, Declan Bennett, and more, is set to open in London August 9.

After beginning performances July 31, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s production of Carousel will officially open August 9. The production, helmed by Artistic Director Timothy Sheader, is scheduled to play the outdoor venue through September 25.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic stars Carly Bawden (Romantics Anonymous) as Julie Jordan and Declan Bennett (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Billy Bigelow with John Pfumojena (Do You Love Me Yet?) as Enoch Snow, Olivier winner Joanna Riding (My Fair Lady, Carousel) as Nettie Fowler, Natasha May Thomas as Louise Bigelow, Brendan Charleson as Mr. Bascombe, Jo Eaton-Kent as Mrs. Mullin, Sam Mackay as Jigger Craigin, Ediz Mahmut as Young Enoch, and Christina Modestou as Carrie Pipperidge.



Take a First Look at Carousel at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Take a First Look at Carousel at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre 21 PHOTOS

The ensemble includes Chanelle Jasmine Anthony, Craig Armstrong, William Atkinson, Shay Barclay, Sarah Benbelaid, Chrissy Brooke, Jack Butterworth. Madeline Charlemagne, Freya Field, Sebastian Goffin, Amie Hibbert, Tim Hodges, Lukas Hunt,Tessa Kadler Emily Langham, Lindsay McAllister, Matthew McKenna, Jack Mitchell, Charlotte Riby, Lisa Ritchie, Christopher Tendai, and Daisy West with children Raphael Baron Cohen, Olivia Bart-Plange, Desmond Cole, Siahra Edmonson, Skye Hall, Matilda Hamilton, Jonah Herron, Isa Jones, Elliot Langley-Aybar, Maia, Jasmine Nyenya, Kelly Orbase, Jude O’Sullivan-Whiting, Nooh Rauf, and Albie Salter.

The production features choreography by Drew McOnie, set and co-costume design by Tom Scutt, co-costume design by Molly Einchcomb, lighting design by Aideen Malone, sound design by Nick Lidster, arrangements, orchestrations, and music supervision by Tom Deering, fight direction by Kate Waters, intimacy support by Ingrid Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Susanna Peretz. Casting is by James Orange and Verity Naughton.

With Carousel, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre champions the work of Refuge, an organization committed to a world where domestic violence and violence against women and girls is not tolerated and where women and children can live in safety. They support over 6,500 women and children on any given day, aiming to empower them to rebuild their lives, free from violence and fear. Regent’s will support the organization through the theatre's marketing, on their website, and in their programs.