Take a First Look at Come From Away on Apple TV+

Photo Features   Take a First Look at Come From Away on Apple TV+
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 24, 2021
The film capture of the Tony-nominated production is scheduled to premiere September 10.
Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, and Paul Whitty in <i>Come From Away</i>
Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, and Paul Whitty in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+

After shooting in May, the anticipated film capture of Come From Away is set to premiere on Apple TV+ September 10. The performance was filmed on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre with a live audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers.

Written by Tony nominees and Olivier winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. In addition to their principal roles, the ensemble cast take on a variety of characters, from passengers to locals to airline personnel.

Take A First Look at Come From Away on Apple TV+

Take A First Look at Come From Away on Apple TV+

11 PHOTOS
Caesar Samayoa, Sharon Wheatley, Q. Smith, and Tony LePage in <i>Come From Away</i>
Caesar Samayoa, Sharon Wheatley, Q. Smith, and Tony LePage in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, and Paul Whitty in <i>Come From Away</i>
Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, and Paul Whitty in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
De’Lon Grant, Tony LePage, Sharon Wheatley, Joel Hatch, Jim Walton, and Emily Walton in <i>Come From Away</i>
De’Lon Grant, Tony LePage, Sharon Wheatley, Joel Hatch, Jim Walton, and Emily Walton in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, and Paul Whitty in <i>Come From Away</i>
Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, and Paul Whitty in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De’Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, and Paul Whitty in <i>Come From Away</i>
Cast in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
Petrina Bromley, Emily Walton, Jenn Colella, Sharon Wheatley, Astrid Van Wieren, and Q. Smith in <i>Come From Away</i>
Petrina Bromley, Emily Walton, Jenn Colella, Sharon Wheatley, Astrid Van Wieren, and Q. Smith in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
in <i>Come From Away</i>
Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, Emily Walton, De’Lon Grant, Paul Whitty, Q. Smith, and Tony LePage in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
Jenn Colella and Caesar Samayao in <i>Come From Away</i>
Jenn Colella and Caesar Samayao in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
Cast of <i>Come From Away</i>
Cast of Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
Petrina Bromley, Joel Hatch, Jenn Colella, Caesar Samayoa, Paul Whitty, Emily Walton, Sharon Wheatley, and Tony LePage in <i>Come From Away</i>
Petrina Bromley, Joel Hatch, Jenn Colella, Caesar Samayoa, Paul Whitty, Emily Walton, Sharon Wheatley, and Tony LePage in Come From Away Sarah Shatz/Apple TV+
The Apple TV+ capture features original company members Jenn Colella (who earned a Tony nomination for her pereformance) as Beverley/Annette, Petrina Bromley as Bonnie, Joel Hatch as Claude, Caesar Samayoa as Kevin J./Ali, Q. Smith as Hannah, Astrid Van Wieren as Beulah, and Sharon Wheatley as Diane. Rounding out the cast are De’Lon Grant as Bob, Tony Lepage as Kevin T., Emily Walton as Janice, Jim Walton as Nick/Doug, and Paul Whitty as Oz.

READ: Cast Complete for Broadway Return of Come From Away

Sankoff and Hein serve as executive producers of the film alongside RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Meredith Bennett. RadicalMedia (Hamilton, David Byrne’s American Utopia) filmed the production.

Laurel Thomson of eOne serves as executive producer with Jennifer Todd, Bill Condon, and Mark Gordon as producers alongside the original stage producers Junkyard Dog Productions. Brittany Hapner was co-producer; Alchemy Production group provided stage production and general management.

As previously announced, the musical will return to Broadway September 21. The West End production reopened in London in July. Originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, the show made its way to a Broadway premiere in 2017; a U.S. national tour has engagements scheduled in 2021 across the U.S. and Canada.

Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Olivier winner Kelly Devine, Come From Away features music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey & Company.

