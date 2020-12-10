Take a First Look at Disney's Frozen in Australia

The musical's first international production, starring Jemma Rix and Courtney Monsma, opened at the Capital Theatre in Sydney December 10.

Disney’s Frozen opened its first international production in Australia December 10. The adaptation of the hit film, playing Sydney’s Capital Theatre, is Disney Theatrical’s first international production of the musical with productions in London, Tokyo, and Hamburg slated to arrive in 2021.

“It is wonderful to be back in Australia opening another Disney production in Sydney, at the glorious Capitol Theatre." Disney Theatrical Productions President & Producer Thomas Schumacher said in a statement. "We are thrilled that our Australian audience is seeing the first production of Frozen anywhere in the world outside the U.S. This production features a hugely talented all-Australian company that represents Australia’s broad pool of theatrical talent—onstage and off. As the rest of the world struggles to return to cultural life, Australia and NSW are an inspiration. We feel honored to be here, with the support of Destination NSW, as we return to large-scale theatre.”

Directed by Michael Grandage with choreography by Rob Ashford, Frozen stars Jemma Rix as Elsa, Courtney Monsma as Anna, Matt Lee as Olaf, Thomas McGuane as Hans, Sean Sinclair as Kristoff, Aljin Abella as Weselton, and Jonathan MacMillan and Lochie McIntyre as Sven. Rounding out the company are Deeana Cheong Foo, Lucy Farmborough, Amelia Heaven, Sara Petrovski, Chloe Delle-Vedove, Sabrina Franco, Faith Hedley, Siena Kann, Jakob Ambrose, Justin Anderson, Tanika Anderson, Blake Appelqvist, Sage Douglas, Nicholas Eaton, Mitchell Fistrovic, Joti Gore, Samm Hagen, Jayme-Lee Hanekom, Kimberley Hodgson, Todd Jacobsson, Jessica Kane, Andrew Kroenert, Jordan Malone, Hayley Martin, Adèle Parkinson, Liam Peel, Anthony Sheppard, Thalia Smith, Sophie Weiss, and Brendan Xavier.

The production features scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Natasha Katz, Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, and puppet design by Michael Curry.

Based on the 2013 animated Disney film, the musical features a score by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. The musical opened on Broadway in March 2018, earning Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. Caissie Levy and Patti Murin originated the roles of Elsa and Anna, respectively, with Ciara Renée and McKenzie Kurtz stepping into the roles shortly before the coronavirus shutdown in March.