Take a First Look at Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer at Asolo Rep

The production continues through March 3 in Florida, launching the show’s rolling world premiere.

Asolo Repertory Theatre launched the rolling world premiere of Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer in Sarasota, Florida, February 20. The show, produced in association with the Goodman Theatre and Seattle Rep, is scheduled to run through March 3. Written by Cheryl L. West, the one-woman show tells the story of civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, detailing the events that led her from her life as the daughter of a share cropper in Mississippi to co-founding the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party. The production stars E. Faye Butler with direction by Henry Godinez and music direction and arrangements by Felton Offard. Production Photos: Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer at Asolo Rep Production Photos: Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer at Asolo Rep 11 PHOTOS Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer features costume design by Michael Alan Stein, lighting design by Ethan Vail, sound design by Matthew Parker, projection design by Aaron Rhyne, and wig design by Mr. Bernard. In accordance to state health regulation, the outdoor production is presented with socially distanced seating, temperature checks, contactless entry, and required masking as well as additional protocols to ensure safety. For tickets and more information, visit AsoloRep.org.