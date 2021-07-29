Take a First Look at London’s Anything Goes Starring Sutton Foster

The production, directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, is set to officially open at the Barbican Theatre August 4.

London's Anything Goes is set to officially open at the Barbican Theatre August 4 after beginning performances July 23. Tony Award winner Sutton Foster reprises her role as Reno Sweeney for the production, marking her West End debut. The show is scheduled to play a limited engagement through October 17.

The production is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival, also starring Foster.

Anything Goes tells the story of what happens when an evangelist-turned-nightclub singer, a lovelorn stockbroker wooing a lovely debutante, the debutante's British lord fiancé, and a gangster disguised as a minister all turn up on a luxury cruise liner to sing, dance, and romance. The musical features music and lyrics by Cole Porter and a book by Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse.

Take A First Look at London’s Anything Goes Starring Sutton Foster Take A First Look at London’s Anything Goes Starring Sutton Foster 35 PHOTOS

In addition to Foster, the production stars Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt, Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erm.

The company also includes Jon Chew, Clive Hayward, Alistair So, Marc Akinfolarin, Simon Anthony, Georgie Ashford, Vivien Carter, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jordan Crouch, Frances Dee, Charlene Ford, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Tom Partridge, Jack Wilcox, Alexandra Wright, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca, Emily Ormiston, and Liam Wrate.

"I have been looking forward to performing on the West End for a long time, and I am thrilled to be making my debut by revisiting the iconic role of Reno Sweeney,” Foster said in a previous statement. “I am so excited to get back on stage and feel grateful to be a part of welcoming London audiences back to the theatres this summer. I am looking forward to working again with Kathleen Marshall, Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal, Gary Wilmot, and the whole London company on this new production of this beloved musical.”

Anything Goes features set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jon Morrell, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and music supervision by Stephen Ridley.

Following Anything Goes, Foster is also scheduled to star opposite Hugh Jackman in the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man.