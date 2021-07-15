Take a First Look at Merry Wives at the Public Theater

Production Photos   Take a First Look at Merry Wives at the Public Theater
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 15, 2021
 
Jocelyn Bioh’s adaptation of the Shakespearean classic, which marks the return of Shakespeare in the Park following the pandemic, is set to open at the Delacorte July 27.
Cast of <i>Merry Wives</i>
Cast of Merry Wives Joan Marcus

The Public Theater’s Merry Wives is set to officially open at the Delacorte Theater July 27 after beginning performances July 6. Helmed by Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali, the production marks the return of Shakespeare in the Park following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adapted by Jocelyn Bioh, the show re-imagines Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor as a celebration of Black joy, laughter, and vitality in South Harlem amidst a community of West African immigrants.

14 PHOTOS
Cast of <i>Merry Wives</i>
Cast of Merry Wives Joan Marcus
in <i>Merry Wives</i>
Jacob Ming-Trent and Joshua Echebiri in Merry Wives Joan Marcus
Kyle Scatliffe and Gbenga Akinnagbe in <i>Merry Wives</i>
Kyle Scatliffe and Gbenga Akinnagbe in Merry Wives Joan Marcus
Jacob Ming-Trent and Susan Kelechi Watson in <i>Merry Wives</i>
Jacob Ming-Trent and Susan Kelechi Watson in Merry Wives Joan Marcus
in <i>Merry Wives</i>
David Ryan Smith and Shola Adewusi in Merry Wives Joan Marcus
Abena and Joshua Echebiri in <i>Merry Wives</i>
Abena and Joshua Echebiri in Merry Wives Joan Marcus
Pascale Armand, Julian Rozzell Jr., David Ryan Smith, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Phillip James Brannon in <i>Merry Wives</i>
Pascale Armand, Julian Rozzell Jr., David Ryan Smith, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Phillip James Brannon in Merry Wives Joan Marcus
Susan Kelechi Watson and Pascale Armand in <i>Merry Wives</i>
Susan Kelechi Watson and Pascale Armand in Merry Wives Joan Marcus
Pascale Armand and Susan Kelechi Watson in <i>Merry Wives</i>
Pascale Armand and Susan Kelechi Watson in Merry Wives Joan Marcus
Phillip James Brannon, Kyle Scatliffe, and David Ryan Smith in <i>Merry Wives</i>
Phillip James Brannon, Kyle Scatliffe, and David Ryan Smith in Merry Wives Joan Marcus
Share

The all-Black production stars Abena as Anne Page, Shola Adewusi as Mama Quickly, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Mister Nduka Ford, Pascale Armand as Madam Ekua Page, MaYaa Boateng as Fenton/Simple, Phillip James Brannon as Pastor Evans, Jacob Ming-Trent as Falstaff, Joshua Echebiri as Slender/Pistol, Julian Rozzell Jr. as Shallow, Kyle Scatliffe as Mister Kwame Page, David Ryan Smith as Doctor Caius, and Susan Kelechi Watson as Madam Nkechi Ford alongside ensemble members Brandon E. Burton, Branden Lindsay, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Jarvis D. Matthews, and Jennifer Mogbock.

Merry Wives features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Kai Harada and Palmer Hefferan, hair, wigs, and makeup design by Cookie Jordan, original music by Michael Thurber, original drum compositions by Farai Malianga, fight direction by Rocío Mendez, choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie, and sound system design by Jessica Paz. Narda E. Alcorn serves as production stage manager.

Merry Wives is scheduled to play through September 17 in Central Park, with free tickets made available through a weekly digital lottery. For more information, visit PublicTheater.org.

