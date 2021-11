Take a First Look at New Playbills for The Music Man, MJ, and More

Check out some of the new and revised Playbill covers soon to hit theatres in the coming weeks!

The marquee lights aren’t the only thing decorating the theatre district this winter. Between new shows arriving and milestones at old favorites, the coming months on Broadway will bring a host of new Playbill covers to audiences. Take a first look at some of the new Playbills that are set to make their way into the Broadway history.

Take a First Look at New Playbills for The Music Man, MJ, and More Take a First Look at New Playbills for The Music Man, MJ, and More 6 PHOTOS