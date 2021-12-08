Take a First Look at Once Upon a One More Time in Washington, D.C.

The Britney Spears jukebox musical began performances at the Shakespeare Theatre Company November 30.

Once Upon a One More Time, which began performances November 30 at the Shakespeare Theatre Company, continues through January 9, 2022, in Washington, D.C., with its sights set on a potential Broadway run.

Using songs like “Lucky,” “Toxic,” “Oops I Did It Again,” and more, the musical tells the story of a group of famous fairy-tale princesses from the Brothers Grimm on the quest for a new kind of narrative—one that embodies the feminist ideals of present-day.



The cast features Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Stepmother, Aisha Jackson as Snow White, Brooke Dillman as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Mimi Scardulla and Tess Soltau as Stepsisters Belinda and Betany, respectively, Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Raymond J. Lee as Clumsy, Wonu Ogunfowora as Rapunzel, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Weed as Princess and the Pea, and Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid, with Adrianna Weir and Mila Weir sharing the role of Little Girl.

Nice Work If You Can Get It Tony winner Michael McGrath serves as the Narrator, replacing fellow Tony winner John Glover, who departed production due to an illness in the family.

Rounding out the ensemble are Belinda Allyn as Belle, Stephen Brower as Prince Suave, Jennifer Florentino as Little Red Riding Hood, Selene Haro as Gretl, Joshua Johnson as Prince Brawny, Amy Hillner Larsen as Goldilocks, Kevin Trinio Perdido as Prince Mischievous, Stephen Scott Wormley as Prince Affable, and swings Matt Allen, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi, and Diana Vaden.

Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, Once Upon a One More Time features an original story written by Jon Hartmere set to songs made popular by the Princess of Pop herself.

The creative team includes creative consultant David Leveaux, costume and hair designer Loren Elstein, scenic designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Sonoyo Nishikawa, sound designer Andrew Keister, production designer Sven Ortel, and wig designer Ashley Rae Callahan. Casting is by Hardt Casting.

Once Upon a One More Time is presented at Shakespeare Theatre Company by special arrangement with Nederlander Presentations, Inc.