Take a First Look at PBS’ Wicked Concert Celebration With Amber Riley, Alex Newell, and More

The musical tribute, directed by Baayork Lee, will debut August 29.

Ahead of its Broadway return, Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score is set to debut on PBS stations around the country August 29. Tony honoree Baayork Lee directs.

Amber Riley, Alex Newell, Mario Cantone, Gavin Creel, Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo, Stephanie Hsu, Rita Moreno, Jennifer Nettles, Isaac Powell, Gabrielle Ruiz, and Ali Stroker celebrate Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's musical in a tribute hosted by Tony Award winners and Wicked alum Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel.

Wicked in Concert features re-imagined musical arrangements created for the event, performed by celebrity artists from the worlds of film, pop, music, and television. Portions of the concert were filmed in multiple locations, including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and New York City. The orchestra arrangements were created by Luke Frazier with members of the American Pops Orchestra.



The creative team also includes associate director Tara Young, assistant director Cassey Kivnick, lighting designer Zach Blane, and musical director Frazier.

Featuring music and lyrics by Schwartz and a book by Holzman, Wicked tells the origin story of The Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch of the West, following her journey from birth to infamy. The musical, based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, opened October 30, 2003 and would go on to win Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Musical (Idina Menzel), Best Costume Design (Susan Hilferty), and Best Scenic Design (Eugene Lee). It is currently the fifth longest-running production in Broadway history.

As previously announced, the musical is set to return to its Broadway home at the Gershwin Theatre September 14, starring Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Kathy Fitzgerald as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond.