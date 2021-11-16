Take a First Look at Season Four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Just-released images spotlight stars Rachel Brosnahan, Marin Hinkle, and Tony Shalhoub.

Amazon has released two new images that tease season four of the Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. A glimpse into an older New York and a showcase for Broadway actors, the beloved comedy-drama series is set to return at an undisclosed date in 2022.

The released images show conflicting moods, promising a season of highs and lows for its characters. In the first, protagonist Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan, a Broadway alum from 2013's The Big Knife) is surrounded by bright color but looks drained of it herself: somber, she lies sideways among vivid boas, vanity lights, and sparkly accessories. In the second, Midge's parents Abe (Tony Shalhoub, a Tony Award winner for The Band's Visit) and Rose (Marin Hinkle, seen on Broadway in Electra and A Thousand Clowns) look cheerier as they sit before their dinner trays and enjoy some wine while seemingly watching television.

READ: Gideon Glick and Reid Scott Set for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

In addition to these three leads, the show—written and directed by Gilmore Girls' Amy Sherman-Palladino—stars a bevy of theater talent, including Michael Zegan (currently on Broadway in Trouble in Mind), Caroline Aaron (last seen on Broadway in Woody Allen's Honeymoon Hotel), and Jane Lynch (who stars in the upcoming Funny Girl revival).

Set in 1950s New York, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows Midge Maisel whose charmed life is on track—she has a husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she’s good at—and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her.