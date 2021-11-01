Take a First Look at the New York Premiere of Trevor Off-Broadway

The production, starring 13-year-old Holden William Hagelberger, is set to officially open at Stage 42 November 10.

After beginning performances October 25, Trevor is set to open Off-Broadway at Stage 42 November 10. The musical first premiered in Chicago at the Writers Theatre in 2017 and was in rehearsals for its New York premiere when theatres shutdown in March 2020. Based on an original story by Celeste Lecesne and Peggy Rajski's Oscar-winning short film, Trevor tells the story of a 13-year-old with a vivid imagination struggling to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world as he deals with becoming a teenager. The musical features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort).

Take a First Look at the New York Premiere of Trevor Off-Broadway Take a First Look at the New York Premiere of Trevor Off-Broadway 5 PHOTOS Trevor stars Holden William Hagelberger in the title role alongside Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman. Directed by Marc Bruni with choreography by Josh Prince, the production features scenic design by Donyale Werle (Peter and the Starcatcher), costume design by Mara Blumenfeld (Metamorphoses), lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski (Choir Boy), sound design by Brian Ronan (Mrs. Doubtfire, Tootsie) and Cody Spencer (Tootsie), music direction by Matt Deitchman (Writers Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), orchestrations by Greg Pliska (Sylvia). Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting (Ain’t Too Proud). The Trevor Project, founded by Rajski, Randy Stone, and Lecesne, was created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical.