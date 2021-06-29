Take a First Look at the NYC Premiere of Seven Deadly Sins

The outdoor theatrical experience, featuring works by Ngozi Anyanwu, Ming Peiffer, and more, opens in the Meat Packing District June 29.

After beginning performances June 22, the New York City premiere of Seven Deadly Sins officially opens June 29.

The theatrical experience, which debuted in Miami, features works from seven playwrights, each exploring one of the cardinal vices—Ngozi Anyanwu writing a piece centered on gluttony, Thomas Bradshaw taking on sloth, MJ Kaufman pride, Moisés Kaufman greed, Jeffrey LaHoste envy, Ming Peiffer wrath, and Bess Wohl lust.

The show takes audiences through a series of staged storefront windows in NYC's Meatpacking District to experience seven short plays performed behind glass and heard through provided disposable earbuds. A pre-show bar named Purgatory opens 30 minutes prior to curtain for each performance and serves as the official starting point for audiences.

Take a First Look at the NYC Premiere of Seven Deadly Sins Take a First Look at the NYC Premiere of Seven Deadly Sins 8 PHOTOS

The outdoor theatrical experience stars Tricia Alexandro (Perp), Shuga Cain (Ru Paul’s Drag Race), Shavanna Calder (Los Espookys), movement artist Donna Carnow, Shamika Cotton (The Wire), Brandon J. Ellis (Bandstand), Brad Fleischer (Golden Boy), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), Morgan McGhee (Ain’t Too Proud), Caitlin O’Connell (The Crucible), Cody Sloan (Pick Me Last at La Jolla Playhouse), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!), and Bianca Norwood.

Directed by Moisés Kaufman, Seven Deadly Sins features scenic and environmental design by David Rockwell, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Yuki Link, sound design by Tyler Kieffer, dramaturgy by Amy Marie Seidel, and casting by Victor Vazquez. Additional set design for “Greed” is by Christopher and Justin Swader.

To maintain COVID-19 safety, ticket holders are socially distanced, and masks are required. Actors stand behind a glass barrier to isolate themselves from the other actors, the audience, and production staff.