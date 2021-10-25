Take a First Look at the West End Return of Dear Evan Hansen

The Tony- and Olivier-winning musical is set to reopen at the Noël Coward Theatre October 26.

After halting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dear Evan Hansen is set to return to the West End’s Noël Coward Theatre October 26. The musical first opened at the Noël Coward Theatre November 19, 2019, winning three Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

Featuring music by Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, and a book by Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a high school student who has felt invisible his entire life. When a tragic event shocks the community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else.

Check out new photos from technical rehearsals of the London production below:



The West End production stars returning cast members Sam Tutty as Evan Hansen, Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Marcus Harman as Evan Hansen at certain performances, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, and Rupert Young as Larry Murphy with Iona Fraser stepping into the role of Alana Beck. Completing the company are Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey, and James Winter with new cast members Ellis Kirk, Samantha Mbolekwa, Hannah Qureshi, and Mitchell Zhangazha.

Directed by Michael Greif with choreography by Danny Mefford, Dear Evan Hansen features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire.

Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway December 4, 2016, going on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Actor in a Musical for Ben Platt’s performance in the title role as well as Best Musical. The Broadway production is set to return to the Music Box Theatre December 11, with Jordan Fisher starring as Evan.