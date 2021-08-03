Take a First Look at the World Premiere of Flying Over Sunset on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 03, 2021
The Lincoln Center Theater production, starring Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusak, and Tony Yazbeck, is set to begin performances November 11.
in <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Robert Sella and Carmen Cusack in Flying Over Sunset Joan Marcus

The world premiere of Flying Over Sunset is scheduled to begin performances November 11 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater after delaying due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lincoln Center Theater production is set to officially open December 13.

Flying Over Sunset is inspired by the use of LSD in the late '50s by author Aldous Huxley, playwright and Congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce, and film star Cary Grant. On their trips, they grapple with the unknowns of their lives and the world.

in <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Robert Sella and Carmen Cusack in Flying Over Sunset Joan Marcus
Laura Shoop, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Robert Sella in <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Laura Shoop, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Robert Sella in Flying Over Sunset Joan Marcus
Tony Yazbeck in <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Tony Yazbeck in Flying Over Sunset Joan Marcus
Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Carmen Cusack in <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Carmen Cusack in Flying Over Sunset Joan Marcus
in <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Cast of Flying Over Sunset Joan Marcus
Cast of <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Cast of Flying Over Sunset Joan Marcus
The production will star Tony nominees Harry Hadden-Paton as Aldous Huxley, Carmen Cusack as Clare Boothe Luce, and Tony Yazbeck as Cary Grant.

Directed and written by three-time Tony winner James Lapine (Into the Woods, Falsettos, Passion), the show features music by Tony winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics by Tony nominee Michael Korie (Grey Gardens), and choreography by Michelle Dorrance in her Broadway debut.

The production features scenic design by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by three-time Tony nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Bradley King, sound design by five-time Tony nominee Dan Moses Schrier, projection design by 59 Productions, orchestrations by two-time Tony winner Michael Starobin, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, and stage management by Rick Steiger. Casting is by Telsey + Co. The LCT production is presented in association with Jack Shear.

For more information, visit FlyingOverSunset.com.

