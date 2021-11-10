Take a Look at Erika Dickerson-Despenza's Cullud Wattah at the Public Theater

By Playbill Staff
Nov 10, 2021
 
The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winning play is set to officially open November 17.
Cast in cullud wattah
Joan Marcus

After beginning performances November 2, Erika Dickerson-Despenza's cullud wattah is set to officially open at the Public Theater November 17. The play, which earned the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, is scheduled to run through December 5.

The Afro-surrealist play follows three generations of Black women living through the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. “As a playwright, I aspire to be a delicate sculptor of everyday horrors,” Dickerson-Despenza shared in an earlier statement. “I wrote cullud wattah to explore the politics of disgust, shame, and refusal by highlighting the rupture of government intervention at the intersection of capitalism and environmental racism. The play examines the impact of these horrors so routinely visited upon dispossessed peoples, namely Black women. I wrote this play specifically for Black women on the margins of the margins.”

Cast in cullud wattah
Joan Marcus
Alicia Pilgrim in cullud wattah
Joan Marcus
Alicia Pilgrim and Lauren F. Walker in cullud wattah
Joan Marcus
Lizan Mitchell and Lauren F. Walker in cullud wattah
Joan Marcus
Andrea Patterson in cullud wattah
Joan Marcus
in <i>Cullud Wattah</i>
Joan Marcus
Alicia Pilgrim in cullud wattah
Joan Marcus
Crystal Dickinson in cullud wattah
Joan Marcus
Lauren F. Walker in cullud wattah
Joan Marcus
Andrea Patterson, Lizan Mitchell, and Crystal Dickinson in cullud wattah
Joan Marcus
Cullud wattah stars Crystal Dickinson as Marion, Lizan Mitchell as Big Ma, Andrea Patterson as Ainee, Alicia Pilgrim as Plum, and Lauren F. Walker as Reesee, along with understudies Jennean Farmer, Ta’Neesha Murphy, and Chavez Ravine.

The production, directed by Candis C. Jones, features a set by Adam Rigg, costumes by Kara Harmon, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar, hair and make-up design by Earon Chew Nealey, prop management by Corinne Golorgursky, original music by Justin Hicks, and movement direction by Adesola Osakalumi. Janelle Caso serves as the production stage manager.

