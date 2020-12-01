Take a Look at Photos of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical Starring Matthew Morrison

The holiday presentation is set to air on NBC December 9.

NBC’s presentation of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical is set to air December 9 at 8 PM ET. Filmed at the Troubadour Theatre in London, the musical stars Broadway and Glee alum Matthew Morrison as the Grinch alongside Tony winner Denis O’Hare as adult Max (The Grinch’s faithful dog), Booboo Stewart as young Max, and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who.

The musical version, which has previously been seen on Broadway in 2006 and 2007, features a book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The production toured regionally following its Main Stem premiere and returned to NYC to play Madison Square Garden.

Take a Look at Photos at Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical Starring Matthew Morrison Take a Look at Photos at Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical Starring Matthew Morrison 34 PHOTOS

“While the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing the stage musical to life, we are putting together a really special show with some crazy, fun, imaginative things going on,” said Morrison on The Today Show November 10.

Julia Knowles directs the TV special, based on Max Webster's staging, with additional script material by Simon Nye and sets by Peter Bingemann.

The Grinch follows in the footsteps of NBC's live presentations of The Sound of Music, Peter Pan, The Wiz, Hairspray, and the Emmy-winning Jesus Christ Superstar.