Take a Look at Romeo and Juliet at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The Shakespearean tragedy, starring Joel MacCormack and Isabel Adomakoh Young, continues in London through July 24.

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet returned to London in a Kimberley Sykes-helmed production at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. The Shakespearean tragedy, which officially opened June 23, is set to continue through July 24.

Romeo and Juliet tells the story of two lovers who fall for each other despite their warring families.

The production stars Joel MacCormack as Romeo, Isabel Adomakoh Young as Juliet, Aretha Ayeh as Benvolia, Ellie Beavan as Lady Capulet, Cavan Clarke as Mercutio, Tom Claxton as Peter, Emma Cunniffe as Nurse, Peter Hamilton Dyer as Friar Lawrence, Ryan Ellsworth as Lord Montague, Andrew French as Lord Capulet, Michelle Fox as Tybalt, Sarah Hoare as Gregora/Apothacary, Irvine Iqbal as Prince Escalus, Richard Leeming as Paris, Priyank Morjaria as Sampson, Louise Mai Newberry as Lady Montague, Shadee Yaghoubi as Abraham, and Marc Zayat as Balthasar.

The production's creative team features lighting designer Ciaran Bagnall, casting directors Stuart Burt and Annelie Powell, set and costume designer Naomi Dawson, movement director Ingrid Mackinnon, fight director Kev McCurdy, and associate director Jon Pashley with sound design and an original score by Giles Thomas. Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Associate Season Director Barbara Houseman is the voice and text director.

For tickets and more information, visit OpenAirTheatre.com.